DS Group Parts Ways with Swiss Chocolatier Laderach

Homegrown FMCG firm, DS Group, has ended its partnership with Swiss chocolatier Laderach due to strategic misalignment. This collaboration, which facilitated the distribution of Laderach's products in India, included opening exclusive outlets. The decision underscores DS Group's commitment to align partnerships with its core values.

Updated: 06-01-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:40 IST
In a significant move, DS Group, an Indian FMCG firm, announced its decision to terminate its exclusive partnership with Laderach, a Swiss chocolate manufacturer. The collaboration was responsible for repackaging and distributing Laderach products in India, with three operational stores in the national capital.

The decision follows a strategic review indicating that the partnership no longer aligns with DS Group's core values and long-term vision, as confirmed by a company spokesperson. The group expressed a commitment to seek partners whose strategies are more closely aligned with its values.

Initially, DS Group had ambitious plans to open up to seven Laderach boutiques over two years. However, they now plan to redirect their focus on collaborations that support their foundational principles.

