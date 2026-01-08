Venezuelan Turmoil: Aftermath of the U.S. Attack

In a startling report, Venezuela's interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, announced that 100 people perished during a U.S. operation that toppled President Nicolas Maduro last Saturday. The revelation marks the first official casualty figure, as earlier, the Venezuelan army had only released a list of 23 deceased personnel.

The operation resulted in significant losses, with officials claiming that many members of Maduro's security team were brutally killed. Additionally, Cuba reported 32 fatalities from its military and intelligence units stationed in Venezuela, underlining the severe impact of the raid.

Injuries were also reported; Cilia Flores, Maduro's spouse, suffered a head wound, while Maduro sustained a leg injury. Commending interim President Delcy Rodriguez as 'courageous', Cabello affirmed her declaration of a mourning week to honor those military killed during this turbulent episode.