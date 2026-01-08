Left Menu

Venezuelan Turmoil: Aftermath of the U.S. Attack

Following a U.S. attack that ousted President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's interior minister reported 100 fatalities, including parts of Maduro's security team killed in cold blood. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez declared a week of mourning for the military victims.

Updated: 08-01-2026 07:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 07:14 IST
Venezuelan Turmoil: Aftermath of the U.S. Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling report, Venezuela's interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, announced that 100 people perished during a U.S. operation that toppled President Nicolas Maduro last Saturday. The revelation marks the first official casualty figure, as earlier, the Venezuelan army had only released a list of 23 deceased personnel.

The operation resulted in significant losses, with officials claiming that many members of Maduro's security team were brutally killed. Additionally, Cuba reported 32 fatalities from its military and intelligence units stationed in Venezuela, underlining the severe impact of the raid.

Injuries were also reported; Cilia Flores, Maduro's spouse, suffered a head wound, while Maduro sustained a leg injury. Commending interim President Delcy Rodriguez as 'courageous', Cabello affirmed her declaration of a mourning week to honor those military killed during this turbulent episode.

