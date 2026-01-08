Minneapolis Shooting Sparks Uproar Amid ICE Enforcement Surge

A U.S. immigration agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman named Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis during a heightened immigration enforcement operation. The incident took place on Wednesday, and official claims of self-defense have been challenged by local leaders.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey rejected the Trump administration's narrative of the event, citing video evidence that contradicts claims of self-defense by the agent. Frey and other Democratic leaders have criticized the federal immigration operation, calling it an unnecessary provocation.

The shooting led to widespread protests, with locals and political figures questioning the deployment of federal officers to the city. Conflicting accounts from the Department of Homeland Security and social media videos further fuel ongoing national debates about immigration policies and enforcement tactics.