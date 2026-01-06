IRB Infrastructure Secures Major TOT Project in Odisha

IRB Infrastructure Trust has successfully secured a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Odisha for an upfront amount of Rs 3,087 crore, according to a recent exchange filing.

This project is a segment of NHAI's planned asset monetisation initiative, marking IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd's first venture into Odisha. The acquisition covers 74.5 km of the Chandikhole to Bhadrak corridor on NH-26, a part of the Golden Quadrilateral Project.

According to Virendra D Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director of IRB Infrastructure Developers, this project is pivotal in reaching the company's goal of amassing a Rs 1 lakh crore asset portfolio shortly. The addition of TOT-17 and TOT-18 is expected to boost toll revenue by approximately Rs 1,000 crore in FY27.

(With inputs from agencies.)