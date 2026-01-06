Left Menu

India's Auto Industry Drives Toward Policy Continuity and Infrastructure Investment

India's automobile industry seeks policy continuity and infrastructure investment in the Union Budget, following GST 2.0 success. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India CEO highlights the importance of supporting domestic manufacturing and rationalizing the EV duty structure to enhance competitiveness and sustain economic growth momentum.

Updated: 06-01-2026 19:42 IST
  • India

The Indian automobile industry is eagerly anticipating the upcoming Union Budget, hoping for policy continuity and long-term clarity after the successful implementation of GST 2.0. This sentiment was expressed by Piyush Arora, MD and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, on Tuesday.

Arora emphasized that sustained support for domestic manufacturing and increased allocation for road and transport infrastructure are crucial priorities for the sector. He highlighted the significance of rationalizing the inverted duty structure for electric vehicles (EVs), which would bolster domestic manufacturing and competitiveness, further propelling India's shift towards sustainable mobility.

The CEO stressed that maintaining a strong focus on developing the EV ecosystem and implementing measures to support household disposable incomes are essential to sustaining demand momentum, thereby reinforcing the automobile sector's pivotal role in India's larger economic growth landscape.

