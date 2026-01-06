India's Auto Industry Drives Toward Policy Continuity and Infrastructure Investment

The Indian automobile industry is eagerly anticipating the upcoming Union Budget, hoping for policy continuity and long-term clarity after the successful implementation of GST 2.0. This sentiment was expressed by Piyush Arora, MD and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, on Tuesday.

Arora emphasized that sustained support for domestic manufacturing and increased allocation for road and transport infrastructure are crucial priorities for the sector. He highlighted the significance of rationalizing the inverted duty structure for electric vehicles (EVs), which would bolster domestic manufacturing and competitiveness, further propelling India's shift towards sustainable mobility.

The CEO stressed that maintaining a strong focus on developing the EV ecosystem and implementing measures to support household disposable incomes are essential to sustaining demand momentum, thereby reinforcing the automobile sector's pivotal role in India's larger economic growth landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)