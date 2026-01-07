Titan's Golden Surge: Robust Growth Amidst Sky-High Gold Prices

Titan Co Ltd showcased an impressive 40% growth in standalone revenue for the December quarter of FY26, heavily driven by escalating gold prices. The Tata Group enterprise revealed that its jewellery segment, contributing 85% to the company's total business, witnessed a significant 41% year-over-year increase in Q3FY26.

The company's revenue growth was primarily propelled by the increase in average selling prices, compensating for the nearly stagnant buyer growth. During this period, Tanishq, Titan's flagship jewellery brand, leveraged a gold exchange offer to maintain consumer interest beyond typical festive occasions.

Notably, the brand observed a doubling of gold coin sales and a preference for aesthetic, design-led gold pieces. Meanwhile, the jewellery segment's growth was further supported by its studded range, which achieved mid-twenties double-digit growth. Titan also expanded its retail footprint by adding 47 new jewellery stores, illustrating its strategic network expansion efforts.