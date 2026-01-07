Left Menu

Welspun Corp Secures Major International Pipe Contract, Bolstering Global Order Book

Welspun Corp's global order book has surpassed Rs 23,000 crore, following a significant new export contract involving large diameter coated line pipes for the Americas. This order will be executed over FY26 to FY28, enhancing business visibility and continuity across its Indian and USA operations.

  • India

Welspun Corp has announced that its global order book has exceeded the Rs 23,000-crore mark, thanks to a substantial new pipe supply contract outside India.

The company has secured an export order for large diameter coated line pipes destined for Americas, marking a significant achievement as noted in an exchange filing.

Welspun's consolidated global order book now stands at Rs 23,460 crore (approximately USD 2.6 billion). This provides clear business visibility and continuity for its operations in India and the USA through fiscal years FY26, FY27, and FY28.

