Supreme Court Grants Bail to Former Amtek Chair in Rs 27,000 Crore Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Arvind Dham, former chairperson of Amtek Group, in a Rs 27,000 crore money laundering case. This decision overturns a Delhi High Court order that previously denied bail, citing risks to accountability and public confidence. The case highlights the challenges in investigating complex financial crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 12:14 IST
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Arvind Dham, the former chairperson of the Amtek Group, involved in a massive Rs 27,000 crore bank fraud case. This decision overturns a previous denial by the Delhi High Court.

The bench, featuring Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe, supported Dham's appeal, highlighting the evolving challenge of dealing with complex economic offences like money laundering amid advancing technologies.

The case underscores the necessity for rigorous investigations to prevent wrongful accusations and ensure true offenders are punished, emphasizing the repercussions such financial crimes pose to public confidence and the banking sector.

