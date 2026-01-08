Anshumman Joshi Leads ₹21,000 Crore Secured NCD Programme for the Futuristic “The Lutyens” PPP Project

New Delhi | 7th January, 2026: White & Brooks Capital Limited, a Dhanvarsha Group enterprise, today announced the launch of a ₹21,000 crore Secured Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) Programme, to be raised in multiple tranches. The programme is being led by Shri Anshumman Joshi, Chairman, White & Brooks Capital Limited, and is structured to finance the futuristic "The Lutyens" Project, envisioned as India's most prestigious and luxurious real estate development under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The NCD issue is dedicated to the strategic acquisition, consolidation, and redevelopment of landmark assets within Lutyens' Delhi, with selective expansion into prime assets across Mumbai and Goa. The initiative seeks to create the country's most iconic luxury real estate opportunity in the heart of the Lutyens' Zone, combining heritage preservation with world-class urban innovation.

NCD Structure & Investor Proposition • Issue Size: ₹21,000 crore (multi-tranche) • Coupon: Fixed 10% per annum, payable semi-annually • Tenor: 10 years • Security: First-ranking charge with 2.0× security cover • Instrument: Secured Non-Convertible Debentures The programme is designed to offer long-term, stable returns, backed by premium real assets, institutional governance, and policy-aligned development frameworks.

Visionary Leadership Speaking on the initiative, Shri Anshumman Joshi, Chairman of White & Brooks Capital Limited, stated: ''The Lutyens' Project is a visionary national-level initiative aimed at redefining luxury real estate development in India's most strategic and historic urban precinct. Through a robust PPP framework, our objective is to create an unparalleled global benchmark for heritage-led, sustainable, and ultra-premium urban development." Phase-I Portfolio Highlights • Lutyens' Bungalow Zone (LBZ) assets—among the most exclusive political-administrative zones globally • Premium residential and commercial properties within the Lutyens Zone, New Delhi • Carefully curated assets aligned with long-term capital appreciation, global luxury standards, and national prestige Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Framework White & Brooks Capital Limited will pursue a PPP-aligned redevelopment model, focused on: • Heritage conservation and architectural integrity • Infrastructure modernisation and sustainable urban planning • Transparent, policy-compliant execution Detailed development proposals for "The Lutyens" Project will be formally submitted to the Office of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, for consideration and guidance, in alignment with national urban development priorities and institutional processes.

Investment Participation & Governance The NCD programme will be privately placed with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and subsequently listed on the BSE Institutional Debt Segment, ensuring the highest standards of transparency, regulatory compliance, and institutional credibility.

About Shri Anshumman Joshi Shri Anshuman Joshi is a visionary political and strategic leader with a growing national footprint, recognised for fostering high-impact public-private partnerships across Delhi, Goa, Maharashtra, Bihar, and the Northeastern states. His leadership has consistently focused on institution-building, policy-aligned investments, and national-interest infrastructure and real estate initiatives.

