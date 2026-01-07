Western Europe Faces Travel Chaos as Storm Goretti Strikes

Western Europe prepared for significant travel disruptions on Wednesday due to Storm Goretti, the first major storm of the year, causing severe snow and ice conditions across the continent's Atlantic coast.

Paris and southern Britain experienced heavy snowfalls, leading to suspended public transportation and flight cancellations at major airports, with warnings set to persist across various regions.

Authorities in France and the Netherlands have put measures in place to manage the weather's impact, including flight reduction and advice for remote work, as supermarkets and supply chains brace for further challenges.

