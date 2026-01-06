Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Voronezh Train Services
A Ukrainian drone attack caused a temporary disruption of train services and slight damage to infrastructure in Russia’s Voronezh region. According to regional Governor Alexander Gusev, train services are being restored and no casualties have been reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 12:09 IST
A drone strike originating from Ukraine briefly disrupted train services and damaged infrastructure in Russia's Voronezh region, according to regional Governor Alexander Gusev.
Gusev shared that the incident did not result in any casualties and that train services are in the process of being restored.
The incident highlights ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, impacting essential services in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- drone
- strike
- Voronezh
- train
- services
- infrastructure
- Russia
- Alexander Gusev
- casualties
ALSO READ
Kerala's Tech Revolution: State-Wide Robotics Training for Class 10
Pioneering 18-Coach Train Trials Set to Transform Suburban Commutes
Western Railway Initiates Critical Trials for 18-Coach Train Expansion
Shaken But Secure: Japan's Resilient Infrastructure Amidst Chugoku Earthquake
INS Chilka's Agniveers Set Sail After Rigorous Training