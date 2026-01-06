Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Voronezh Train Services

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a temporary disruption of train services and slight damage to infrastructure in Russia’s Voronezh region. According to regional Governor Alexander Gusev, train services are being restored and no casualties have been reported.

A drone strike originating from Ukraine briefly disrupted train services and damaged infrastructure in Russia's Voronezh region, according to regional Governor Alexander Gusev.

Gusev shared that the incident did not result in any casualties and that train services are in the process of being restored.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, impacting essential services in the region.

