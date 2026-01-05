Left Menu

Winter Weather Chaos: Flight Cancellations Hit Schiphol

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, among Europe's busiest, canceled 450 flights due to snow and icy conditions on Monday. This disruption follows numerous cancellations since Friday, highlighting the severe impact of winter weather on air travel. More flights are expected to be affected throughout the day.

  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, a major European hub, canceled 450 flights on Monday morning due to severe snow and icy weather, according to the Dutch news agency ANP.

The airport, which ranks among Europe's busiest, has been grappling with significant disruptions as adverse weather conditions force numerous flight cancellations.

Since Friday, hundreds of flights have been scrapped, with expectations of further cancellations as the winter weather persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

