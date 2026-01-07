Left Menu

FTSE 100 Drops Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Sector Shuffles

The UK's FTSE 100 index slipped 0.7% following recent record highs, impacted by declining energy and financial stocks as U.S.-Venezuela issues developed. While energy stocks fell, defense stocks climbed after U.S. strikes. Meanwhile, domestic mid-cap stocks performed better, and economic outlook influenced by anticipated Bank of England rate cuts.

The UK's flagship FTSE 100 index ended Wednesday with a 0.7% decline, marking a pause in its series of record-setting gains. The downturn was driven largely by setbacks in energy and financial stocks, influenced by evolving geopolitical dynamics between the U.S. and Venezuela.

The drop in energy stocks, which fell by 3.3%, was notable as crude oil prices dipped following President Trump's announcement of a deal to import Venezuelan crude worth up to $2 billion. Meanwhile, heavyweight banks faced a 2.3% drop, with NatWest Group falling 4.3% after Barclays downgraded its rating.

Conversely, defense stocks rose by 1.7% amid heightened geopolitical concerns triggered by recent U.S. military actions in Venezuela. Despite the dip in the FTSE 100, domestic mid-cap stocks saw a 0.4% rise, bolstered by hopes of future Bank of England rate cuts to stimulate economic growth.

