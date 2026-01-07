Defrail Technologies Launches IPO: Aiming for Scalable Growth

Faridabad-based Defrail Technologies Limited is set to make waves with its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO), slated for January 9-13, 2026. Specializing in rubber and polymer-based components, the company aims to raise ₹13.77 crore.

The IPO funds will be channelled towards capital expenditure, general corporate purposes, and issue expenses, strengthening Defrail's manufacturing capabilities and supporting capacity expansion.

Management emphasizes that the raised capital will position the company for long-term growth, amidst a strong market presence and quality-driven production.