Defrail Technologies Launches IPO: Aiming for Scalable Growth
Defrail Technologies Limited, a manufacturer specializing in rubber and polymer-based components, has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) set between January 9-13, 2026. With an issue size of ₹13.77 crore, the IPO will enhance manufacturing capabilities, expand capacity, and reinforce market presence through strategic capital deployment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Faridabad-based Defrail Technologies Limited is set to make waves with its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO), slated for January 9-13, 2026. Specializing in rubber and polymer-based components, the company aims to raise ₹13.77 crore.
The IPO funds will be channelled towards capital expenditure, general corporate purposes, and issue expenses, strengthening Defrail's manufacturing capabilities and supporting capacity expansion.
Management emphasizes that the raised capital will position the company for long-term growth, amidst a strong market presence and quality-driven production.