Tragic Explosion at Belagavi Sugar Factory

Tragedy struck on Wednesday at the Inamdar Sugar Factory in Marakumbi, Belagavi district, as a boiler explosion claimed the lives of at least two individuals and critically injured six others, according to police sources.

Superintendent of Belagavi rural district, K Ramarajan, confirmed that the incident took place at approximately 2 pm. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, and the injured were immediately transported to a local hospital for urgent medical attention.

Authorities are currently examining the cause of the explosion, which has rattled the local community and raised concerns over industrial safety standards in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)