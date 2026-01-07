Left Menu

Tragic Explosion at Belagavi Sugar Factory

A devastating explosion at Inamdar Sugar Factory in Belagavi, Karnataka, resulted in two fatalities and six critical injuries. The incident took place around 2 PM, and victims have been hospitalized. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the boiler blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:28 IST
Tragedy struck on Wednesday at the Inamdar Sugar Factory in Marakumbi, Belagavi district, as a boiler explosion claimed the lives of at least two individuals and critically injured six others, according to police sources.

Superintendent of Belagavi rural district, K Ramarajan, confirmed that the incident took place at approximately 2 pm. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, and the injured were immediately transported to a local hospital for urgent medical attention.

Authorities are currently examining the cause of the explosion, which has rattled the local community and raised concerns over industrial safety standards in the area.

