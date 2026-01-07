Tragic Explosion at Belagavi Sugar Factory
A devastating explosion at Inamdar Sugar Factory in Belagavi, Karnataka, resulted in two fatalities and six critical injuries. The incident took place around 2 PM, and victims have been hospitalized. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the boiler blast.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck on Wednesday at the Inamdar Sugar Factory in Marakumbi, Belagavi district, as a boiler explosion claimed the lives of at least two individuals and critically injured six others, according to police sources.
Superintendent of Belagavi rural district, K Ramarajan, confirmed that the incident took place at approximately 2 pm. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, and the injured were immediately transported to a local hospital for urgent medical attention.
Authorities are currently examining the cause of the explosion, which has rattled the local community and raised concerns over industrial safety standards in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- explosion
- boiler
- sugar factory
- Belagavi
- Inamdar
- accident
- injuries
- fatalities
- Karnataka
- investigation
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss: Esteemed Photojournalist K Gopakumar Dies in Bus Accident
Son of IMC Chief in Legal Trouble After Accident Reveals Crystal Meth
Tragic Accident: Farmer's Fall into Drain Leads to Death in Banda
Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives on Odisha Highway
Tragic Accident: Child Falls into Open Gutter in GIFT City