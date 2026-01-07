Left Menu

White Rose Campaign: A Global Call for Peace

The Harmony Foundation and St. Andrew's College partner to launch the White Rose Campaign, led by Roots of Peace founder Heidi Kuhn. This initiative symbolizes global peace and compassion through the planting of white roses, promoting unity in times of global unrest and urging collective transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:30 IST
White Rose Campaign: A Global Call for Peace
(L-R) Shri.Ashish Shelar, Dr.Abraham Mathai, Ms.Heidi Kuhn, Dr. Michelle Philip. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Harmony Foundation and St. Andrew's College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Mumbai have jointly launched the White Rose Campaign, a global peace initiative spearheaded by Roots of Peace founder, Heidi Kuhn, who is also the 2023 World Food Prize Laureate and recipient of the Harmony Foundation's Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice. The campaign seeks to inspire compassionate global engagement for peace.

Centered around the white rose, an emblem signifying peace and purity, the initiative encourages communities worldwide to foster peace amidst rising global tensions. With a keynote address from Kuhn and a white rose plantation event, the campaign aims to counteract conflict narratives by promoting compassion and unity.

Dr. Abraham Mathai of the Harmony Foundation emphasized the critical nature of peace in an era of global conflicts such as the Israel-Palestine crisis and Ukraine war. The initiative underscores the urgency of collective, local action to nurture and propagate peaceful coexistence, reflecting the shared mission of the campaign's stakeholders to transform divisive landscapes into thriving communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amidst Civic Poll Campaign

Tensions Flare in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amidst Civic Poll Campaign

 India
2
Karkardooma Court Orders Release in Delhi Riots Case

Karkardooma Court Orders Release in Delhi Riots Case

 India
3
JSW Soorma Signs Off with Triumphant Win in Women's Hockey League

JSW Soorma Signs Off with Triumphant Win in Women's Hockey League

 India
4

Goa Cabinet Waives Interest on Long-standing Loans for ST and OBC Beneficiar...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026