White Rose Campaign: A Global Call for Peace

The Harmony Foundation and St. Andrew's College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Mumbai have jointly launched the White Rose Campaign, a global peace initiative spearheaded by Roots of Peace founder, Heidi Kuhn, who is also the 2023 World Food Prize Laureate and recipient of the Harmony Foundation's Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice. The campaign seeks to inspire compassionate global engagement for peace.

Centered around the white rose, an emblem signifying peace and purity, the initiative encourages communities worldwide to foster peace amidst rising global tensions. With a keynote address from Kuhn and a white rose plantation event, the campaign aims to counteract conflict narratives by promoting compassion and unity.

Dr. Abraham Mathai of the Harmony Foundation emphasized the critical nature of peace in an era of global conflicts such as the Israel-Palestine crisis and Ukraine war. The initiative underscores the urgency of collective, local action to nurture and propagate peaceful coexistence, reflecting the shared mission of the campaign's stakeholders to transform divisive landscapes into thriving communities.

