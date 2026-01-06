Pope Leo’s Jubilee Closure: A Message of Compassion and Continuity

On Tuesday, Pope Leo ceremoniously sealed the 'Holy Door' at St. Peter's Basilica, drawing the Catholic Church's Holy Year to a close. This act marked not only the end of a spiritual jubilee for millions but also underscored the Pope's enduring commitment to compassion for immigrants.

Pope Leo, succeeding the late Pope Francis, echoed themes of kindness to strangers and concern for those in need, which defined Francis' papacy. His address coincided with reflections on the commercialization of human experiences, urging a shift towards recognizing the essence of pilgrimages and travel.

This jubilee, rare in its passage across two papacies, saw pilgrims from 185 countries. With a nod to continuity, Leo upheld Francis' progressive policies, emphasizing a Church open to marginalized communities, as the Vatican anticipates its next jubilee in 2033.

