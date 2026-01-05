Major Breakthrough: Compassionate Appointments Surge Under 'Vyavastha Parivartan'

In a significant step towards administrative reform, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared on Monday that the current government has processed a record number of 980 pending compassionate appointment cases. Designated under the reformative initiative 'Vyavastha Parivartan,' the appointments cover Class-III JOA (IT) and Class-IV Multi-Task Workers (MTWs) within a special period from October 1 to December 31, 2025.

The Chief Minister noted that of these appointments, 366 were assigned to Class-III roles, while 614 were placed as MTWs, providing much-needed support to families awaiting government intervention. The Jal Shakti Vibhag saw the most significant appointments, with 419 positions filled, followed by 175 in the Public Works Department and 128 in the Education sector. This move aims to alleviate prolonged financial distress experienced by the families.

Through a comprehensive approach, the state addressed backlogs in 19 departments, demonstrating a commitment to providing timely assistance to those in need. Additional appointments included 75 in the Home Department, 34 in Health & Family Welfare, and smaller numbers across Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and other sectors. Chief Minister Sukhu criticized the BJP's previous government for neglect, calling it a 'grave failure' and reiterating the present government's pledge to uphold dignity and justice for affected families.

