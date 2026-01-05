Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

The Himachal Pradesh government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has cleared 980 pending compassionate appointment cases to aid families of deceased government employees. The initiative, aimed at providing timely financial relief, prioritizes the departments with the largest backlogs, namely Jal Shakti, Public Works, and Education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:34 IST
Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has cleared 980 pending compassionate appointment cases, offering crucial support to the families of deceased government employees.

This initiative spans Class-III JOA (IT) and Class-IV Multi-Task Workers categories, processed during a special relaxation period from October 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025. It aims to bring immediate financial relief and restore dignity to these families.

Departments with the largest backlogs received priority; Jal Shakti Vibhag offered 419 jobs, Public Works Department 175, and Education Department 128. Sukhu criticized the previous BJP-led government for neglecting these families, which left them struggling for justice and social security.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Digital Registration Scandal: Unearthing the Truth

Maharashtra's Digital Registration Scandal: Unearthing the Truth

 India
2
Wall Street Surges as Military Action and Financial Stocks Fuel Market Rally

Wall Street Surges as Military Action and Financial Stocks Fuel Market Rally

 Global
3
Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Attack in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Attack in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Tragic Jeep Accident Claims Six Lives in Nepal's Bagmati Province

Tragic Jeep Accident Claims Six Lives in Nepal's Bagmati Province

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026