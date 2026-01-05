Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has cleared 980 pending compassionate appointment cases, offering crucial support to the families of deceased government employees.

This initiative spans Class-III JOA (IT) and Class-IV Multi-Task Workers categories, processed during a special relaxation period from October 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025. It aims to bring immediate financial relief and restore dignity to these families.

Departments with the largest backlogs received priority; Jal Shakti Vibhag offered 419 jobs, Public Works Department 175, and Education Department 128. Sukhu criticized the previous BJP-led government for neglecting these families, which left them struggling for justice and social security.