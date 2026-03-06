Left Menu

Pioneering Partnership: InSolare Energy and CSIR-SERC Unite for Renewable Revolution

InSolare Energy Limited partners with CSIR-SERC to enhance renewable energy systems through rigorous scientific evaluation. The collaboration ensures innovations in solar, hybrid, and hydrogen infrastructure are scientifically validated for resilience and scalability, strengthening India's clean energy sector and supporting the transition to a Net-Zero future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, InSolare Energy Limited has entered into a collaboration with the CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre (CSIR-SERC) to rigorously test and validate its renewable energy systems. The partnership focuses on enhancing the resilience and scalability of solar, hybrid, and hydrogen-related infrastructure across India.

Dr. Sunit Tyagi, the Founder and Managing Director of InSolare, emphasized the importance of engineering excellence in renewable infrastructure, underscoring that every asset needs to be resilient and tested for long-term sustainability. The partnership facilitates the integration of advanced scientific validation into InSolare's innovation journey.

Dr. N. Anandavalli, Director of CSIR-SERC, noted that the collaboration would advance the large-scale deployment of clean energy systems, bolstered by stringent testing and analysis. This union seeks to bridge research excellence with real-world application, crucial for India's renewable infrastructure growth as it eyes a Net-Zero future.

