Left Menu

Gold and Jewellery: The New Wealth Creation Frontier in India

A Deloitte India report indicates that 86% of Indian consumers consider gold and jewellery as ideal for wealth creation. The market sees a shift from traditional roles to wealth creation and self-expression, with investment interest strong among those aged 45 and above.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:30 IST
Gold and Jewellery: The New Wealth Creation Frontier in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new report by Deloitte India has revealed a significant shift in consumer preferences, with 86% of Indian consumers now viewing gold and jewellery as instrumental for wealth generation. The report highlights the expanding role of jewellery in consumer portfolios, moving beyond the traditional preservation of wealth.

This shift underscores gold and jewellery's enduring value, nearly rivalling more modern investment channels like mutual funds and stocks, which stand at 87% preference. Notably, buyers aged 45 and older exhibit a pronounced inclination towards investment-driven purchases.

Praveen Govindu, Partner at Deloitte India, stated that the jewellery market in India is approaching a crucial transition. Consumption patterns are no longer purely dictated by tradition or cost but are also influenced by wealth creation, personal expression, and everyday practicalities. Despite strong consumer interest, Indian jewellery retailers face challenges in achieving competitive EBITDA margins, currently operating at 5–10%, compared to around 12% for global counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amidst Civic Poll Campaign

Tensions Flare in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amidst Civic Poll Campaign

 India
2
Karkardooma Court Orders Release in Delhi Riots Case

Karkardooma Court Orders Release in Delhi Riots Case

 India
3
JSW Soorma Signs Off with Triumphant Win in Women's Hockey League

JSW Soorma Signs Off with Triumphant Win in Women's Hockey League

 India
4

Goa Cabinet Waives Interest on Long-standing Loans for ST and OBC Beneficiar...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026