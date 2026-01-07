Indusfood 2026: A Global Feast for Innovation and Trade

The global food and beverage industry is set to converge in Greater Noida for the ninth edition of Indusfood 2026, as industry professionals and buyers from over 120 countries gather for the three-day event starting January 8, 2026.

Organized by the Trade Promotion Council of India, this flagship exhibition aims to foster trade collaborations, engage policymakers, and highlight innovations fostering sustainable growth and export advancement in the food sector.

With anticipated participation from international trade delegations and the launch of initiatives like the India–UAE Food Corridor, the expo seeks to act as a catalyst for expanding India's food trade horizon and enhancing global competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)