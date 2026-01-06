China-Ireland Economic Partnership Strengthens Amid Global Trade Tensions

China is seeking to deepen economic ties with Ireland, with a focus on sectors such as aircraft leasing and healthcare. This initiative follows a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Beijing. Martin is on a five-day visit to China, aiming to boost economic cooperation.

Amid strained relations between China and the European Union, this visit underscores Beijing's strategy to enhance bilateral relations with individual European countries. China's state media highlighted potential collaboration in green energy and artificial intelligence, yet omitted beef and dairy from their communique, despite Martin's lobbying for market access for these products.

Prime Minister Martin emphasized Ireland's commitment to free trade and raised concerns about China's new dairy tariffs during discussions with Chinese officials. He also advocated for reopening the Chinese market to Irish beef, which has been on hold due to health concerns since 2024.