Leadership 2.0: Navigating Through Global Trade Dynamics

T V Narendran, CEO of Tata Steel, emphasized the importance of strategic planning and risk management for industry leaders to remain future-ready amid evolving global trade dynamics. He addressed these points during his speech at the 23rd NALCO Foundation Day, focusing on leadership transformation.

Narendran highlighted the necessity for adaptability, sustainability, and innovation in leadership. He pointed out that technology adoption is crucial for enhancing productivity and should be bolstered through continuous skill development.

Also speaking at the event, NALCO CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh praised the company's workforce and stakeholders for achieving record-breaking performance. He noted the Foundation Day Lecture Series as a pivotal platform for promoting knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.

