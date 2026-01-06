Leadership 2.0: Navigating Through Global Trade Dynamics
Tata Steel's CEO, T V Narendran, stresses the need for industry leaders to be future-ready, advocating strategic planning and risk management in line with global trade dynamics. Transformation and technology are emphasized as keys to leadership success during the NALCO Foundation Day lecture.
T V Narendran, CEO of Tata Steel, emphasized the importance of strategic planning and risk management for industry leaders to remain future-ready amid evolving global trade dynamics. He addressed these points during his speech at the 23rd NALCO Foundation Day, focusing on leadership transformation.
Narendran highlighted the necessity for adaptability, sustainability, and innovation in leadership. He pointed out that technology adoption is crucial for enhancing productivity and should be bolstered through continuous skill development.
Also speaking at the event, NALCO CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh praised the company's workforce and stakeholders for achieving record-breaking performance. He noted the Foundation Day Lecture Series as a pivotal platform for promoting knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League
Rajasthan Leads Innovation with AI-ML Policies and Literacy Initiatives
Chess Titans Face Off: Tata Steel Chess India Tournament Commences
Yajur Fibres Launches Rs 120.41 Crore IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation
Universities centres of innovation, new ideas; cannot allow them to be converted to laboratories of hate: JNU.