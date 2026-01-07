Left Menu

Abhishek Bachchan Takes Stake in GIFT City Luxury Project

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd partners with actor Abhishek Bachchan to develop a luxury mixed-use project at GIFT City, Gujarat. The venture includes over 1 million sq ft of built-up area. Bachchan owns the land parcel, acquired 15 years ago, on which an ultra-luxury development will be constructed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:58 IST
Abhishek Bachchan Takes Stake in GIFT City Luxury Project
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd has formed a high-profile partnership with Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan to launch a luxury mixed-use project at GIFT City in Gujarat.

According to a regulatory filing announced on Wednesday, the Mumbai-based company plans to expand into the renowned Gandhinagar area, adding over 1 million square feet of built-up extravagance through an innovative development agreement with Bachchan, who owns the land parcel acquired nearly 15 years ago.

The ultra-luxury venture, which will be the first for Sri Lotus in Gujarat, will be executed by a subsidiary, Rise Root Projects Pvt Ltd, under a profit-sharing deal with Bachchan. Though investment details remain undisclosed, the project's location in the burgeoning financial and business hub of GIFT City underscores the region's appeal to both domestic and international investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan CM Lauds Rural Employment Reform Amidst Criticism

Rajasthan CM Lauds Rural Employment Reform Amidst Criticism

 India
2
Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Opposition Demands Accountability

Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Opposition Demands Accountability

 India
3
European Allies Unite Against U.S. Greenland Ambitions

European Allies Unite Against U.S. Greenland Ambitions

 Global
4

LKP Finance Transitions: Strategic Stake in Gyftr for Fintech Ecosystem Deve...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026