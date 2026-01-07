Abhishek Bachchan Takes Stake in GIFT City Luxury Project

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd has formed a high-profile partnership with Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan to launch a luxury mixed-use project at GIFT City in Gujarat.

According to a regulatory filing announced on Wednesday, the Mumbai-based company plans to expand into the renowned Gandhinagar area, adding over 1 million square feet of built-up extravagance through an innovative development agreement with Bachchan, who owns the land parcel acquired nearly 15 years ago.

The ultra-luxury venture, which will be the first for Sri Lotus in Gujarat, will be executed by a subsidiary, Rise Root Projects Pvt Ltd, under a profit-sharing deal with Bachchan. Though investment details remain undisclosed, the project's location in the burgeoning financial and business hub of GIFT City underscores the region's appeal to both domestic and international investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)