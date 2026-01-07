Left Menu

Nagaland BJP Advocates for Structured Approach with VB-G RAM G Initiative

The Nagaland BJP supports the VB-G RAM G initiative, which replaces the earlier MGNREGA scheme. This new approach is structured around water security, rural infrastructure, livelihood support, and climate resilience. It aims to uplift rural areas through wealth creation and enhanced monitoring systems.

  • India

The Nagaland BJP on Wednesday advocated for the newly implemented VB-G RAM G initiative, emphasizing its structured focus compared to the erstwhile MGNREGA scheme.

BJP General Secretary Sunep C Jamir highlighted significant progress in rural areas since 2005, citing reduced poverty levels and increased access to digital services.

VB-G RAM G aims to build a more developed India, focusing on wealth creation through advancements in water security, rural infrastructure, livelihood support, and climate resilience.

