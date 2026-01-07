Nagaland BJP Advocates for Structured Approach with VB-G RAM G Initiative

The Nagaland BJP on Wednesday advocated for the newly implemented VB-G RAM G initiative, emphasizing its structured focus compared to the erstwhile MGNREGA scheme.

BJP General Secretary Sunep C Jamir highlighted significant progress in rural areas since 2005, citing reduced poverty levels and increased access to digital services.

VB-G RAM G aims to build a more developed India, focusing on wealth creation through advancements in water security, rural infrastructure, livelihood support, and climate resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)