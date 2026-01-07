Sky-High Safety: AAIB Shakes Up Aviation Standards After IndiGo Airprox Incident

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) recent probe into a near-miss airprox incident involving two IndiGo flights has prompted a call for stringent evaluations of airlines' safety management systems. The planes, flying in the Delhi airspace on November 17, 2023, breached prescribed proximity limits.

Investigations highlighted that non-adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by one flight's crew and repetitive SID-related issues were contributing factors. The AAIB's report underscores the importance of strict SOP compliance and calls for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all scheduled operators to enhance safety protocols.

Further recommendations include an analysis by Airports Authority of India (AAI) of Short Term Conflict Alerts (STCA) and parallel departures to strengthen airspace and Air Traffic Control (ATC) procedures. In response, IndiGo plans to tighten SOP adherence and improve pilot training to prevent similar occurrences.

