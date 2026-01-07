Dollar Steadies Amid Labor Market Data and Global Tensions

The dollar maintained a steady course against leading currencies on Wednesday, mirroring investor reactions to recent U.S. labor market data. The Labor Department revealed a larger-than-anticipated drop in job openings for November, while hiring showed signs of slowing—a clear indication of weakening labor demand.

As markets brace for the nonfarm payrolls due Friday, the dollar's slight gains against the Swiss franc and minor decline against the yen underscore ongoing strategic positioning without new policy directions. Olivier Bellemare of Monex Canada highlighted that current market dynamics hinge significantly on forthcoming employment figures and inflation as central indicators.

Geopolitical tensions between China and Japan also entered the economic landscape. Beijing's restriction on dual-use exports to Japan, following PM Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan, added strain without immediate forex repercussions but influenced Japanese equities. With eurozone inflation easing unexpectedly, market expectations on ECB rate hikes have evolved, while Australian and New Zealand dollar fluctuations reflect ongoing regional economic assessments.