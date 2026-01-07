France Rallies Europe Against U.S. Greenland Ambitions

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's aspiration to acquire Greenland, France and its European partners are devising a plan. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced discussions with Germany and Poland as European powers contend with potential American ambitions in the Arctic region.

Trump's renewed interest in Greenland, emphasized by recent remarks, is causing alarm among NATO allies, as a U.S. takeover would stress the alliance and strain relations with Europe. Leaders from Europe, along with Canada, have openly supported Greenland's autonomy, rejecting Trump's overtures.

The strategic location and mineral wealth of Greenland make it attractive to U.S. interests, despite opposition. A U.S. operation in Venezuela heightened concerns. Moreover, Denmark's role in NATO covers Greenland, complicating American ambitions. Greenland's stance remains firm; it does not want to join the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)