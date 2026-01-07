Left Menu

The Untimely Demise of Agnivesh Agarwal: A Mining Legacy Interrupted

Agnivesh Agarwal, son of mining magnate Anil Agarwal, passed away at 49 in the US. He served on the Vedanta board and was recovering from an illness. Anil Agarwal's family includes daughter Priya, a key figure at Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc Limited.

Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of renowned mining magnate Anil Agarwal, has passed away in the United States at the age of 49. His untimely death has left the industry in mourning.

Agnivesh was a notable figure within his family's business empire, actively serving as a board member of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a subsidiary of the Vedanta group. At the time of his passing, he was reportedly recovering from an undisclosed illness.

Anil Agarwal, the patriarch of the Agarwal family, has two children - his late son Agnivesh and a daughter, Priya Agarwal, who plays a significant role in the family business. Priya currently holds positions on the board of Vedanta and is the chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited.

