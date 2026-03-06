Govt Intensifies Intelligence Operations to Combat Illegal Mining

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says government is intensifying intelligence-driven operations to combat illegal mining activities in Gauteng, particularly in communities across the East and West Rand.

Mashatile made the remarks while responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday regarding illegal mining activities in the Gugulethu and Sporong informal settlements in Randfontein.

Illegal Mining Linked to Organised Crime

The Deputy President warned that illegal mining remains a serious threat to both communities and the national economy. According to him, the activity is often linked to transnational criminal syndicates, illicit financial flows, undocumented migration and the proliferation of illegal firearms.

“As a result, government is intensifying intelligence-driven operations under initiatives such as Operation Vala Umgodi,” Mashatile said.

He explained that the operation includes:

Deployment of specialised law enforcement units

Disruption of illegal mining supply chains

Arrests of perpetrators and syndicate leaders

Seizures of equipment and contraband

Authorities are working closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure successful prosecutions and secure convictions against those involved in illegal mining networks.

Multi-Agency Approach

Mashatile said the response to illegal mining involves coordinated action among several government institutions, including:

South African Police Service (SAPS)

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks)

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Department of Home Affairs

The Deputy President also confirmed that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed to support police operations aimed at curbing illegal mining and gang-related violence.

The deployment strengthens coordination under the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) and enhances monitoring efforts to prevent the resurgence of criminal activity.

Tackling the Illicit Economy

Mashatile also highlighted government’s efforts to address the broader illicit economy through the 12-Dimensional National Illicit Economy Disruption Programme.

The programme targets sectors most affected by organised crime and revenue losses, including:

Illegal mining

Fuel smuggling

Port-linked illicit trade

Counterfeit and illegal goods

Government has secured funding to begin implementing the programme, with targeted enforcement planned in high-risk sectors where criminal syndicates are deeply entrenched.

Measures to Combat Corruption within SAPS

The Deputy President said government continues to strengthen systems to detect and prevent corruption within the South African Police Service.

Among the measures already in place are:

The Anti-Corruption Task Team, established in 2010 to investigate high-level corruption

Technology-driven case management systems to reduce manual interference

Enhanced crime scene management and investigative capacity

Establishment of specialised units such as the Anti-Gang Unit and Economic Infrastructure Task Teams

To encourage whistleblowing, SAPS has strengthened reporting mechanisms under National Instruction 18 of 2019, enabling safe reporting through platforms such as the National Anti-Corruption Hotline and internal ethics reporting systems.

Strengthening Oversight and Accountability

Mashatile said additional oversight bodies play a key role in detecting and investigating corruption within the police service, including:

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)

Public Protector of South Africa

Auditor-General of South Africa

SAPS has also intensified vetting and screening processes for personnel in sensitive positions such as Crime Intelligence, supply chain management and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

These measures include lifestyle reviews, financial disclosure analysis and reactive lifestyle audits where corruption allegations arise. Cases involving serious fraud or corruption are referred for forensic audits and criminal investigation, with prosecutions following where evidence is confirmed.

Boosting Police Capacity

Mashatile also referenced measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address, including the recruitment of 5,500 additional police officers and stronger enforcement of firearm legislation.

In addition, the President has directed the Acting Minister of Police and the National Commissioner to establish a special task team to investigate criminality involving senior SAPS members, following interim findings from the Madlanga Commission.

Mashatile said these steps demonstrate government’s commitment to strengthening law enforcement, combating organised crime, and protecting communities from illegal mining activities.