Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

Agnivesh Agarwal, eldest son of mining billionaire Anil Agarwal, has died at 49 in the US. A member of the Vedanta group board, he succumbed to a cardiac arrest following a skiing accident. Anil Agarwal has two children, Agnivesh, and Priya, who is actively involved in Vedanta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:42 IST
Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of mining magnate Anil Agarwal, has passed away at the age of 49 in the United States.

Serving on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Agnivesh was recovering from injuries sustained during a skiing accident before suffering a fatal cardiac arrest.

Anil Agarwal, noted for his contributions to the mining sector, is now survived by his daughter Priya, who is chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited and a board member at Vedanta.

