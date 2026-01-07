Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of mining magnate Anil Agarwal, has passed away at the age of 49 in the United States.

Serving on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Agnivesh was recovering from injuries sustained during a skiing accident before suffering a fatal cardiac arrest.

Anil Agarwal, noted for his contributions to the mining sector, is now survived by his daughter Priya, who is chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited and a board member at Vedanta.