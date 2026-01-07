Left Menu

Trump's Move to Ban Institutional Home Buying

Donald Trump announced plans to restrict large institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes to curb housing prices. In a Truth Social post, he shared intentions to ask Congress to make the measure official and will present more housing policies at the Davos World Economic Forum.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a new initiative aimed at barring large institutional investors from buying single-family homes, in an effort to reduce escalating home prices.

Trump made this announcement via a post on Truth Social, emphasizing his commitment to ask Congress to codify this measure into law.

He also indicated that he will unveil further housing affordability initiatives during his speech at the Davos World Economic Forum.

