Two killed as bike hits electric pole in UP's Ballia

Two men were killed after their motorcycle went out of control and rammed into an electric pole in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Thursday. The bike crashed into the pole on Wednesday evening near the Surahiya turn under the Sahatwar police station limits on the Bansdih-Sahatwar road, they said. According to police, the motorcycle skidded and crashed into the electric pole, leaving Panchratna Prajapati (48) and Dhirendra Kapadia (49), both from Suryapura village, critically injured. Locals rushed the duo to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police said. At the time of the accident, Prajapati was returning home from Bairia with Kapadia, they said.

