Brunello Cucinelli's Department Store Gamble Amid Saks' Financial Turbulence

Italian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli remains committed to department store sales despite financial struggles at Saks Global. While concerns rise following a missed interest payment by Saks, Cucinelli sees minimal risk. The brand continues to focus on wholesale channels, relying heavily on multibrand distribution amid the global luxury sector's shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:34 IST
In a bold move amidst a challenging economic backdrop, Italian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli is maintaining its commitment to department store sales. This decision comes as Saks Global, a key player in the high street retail sector, faces financial uncertainty after missing an over $100 million interest payment.

Brunello Cucinelli, the brand's founder, confidently reported to Reuters that the company has experienced only minor delays in payments from Saks and perceives negligible economic threats. Despite the global luxury industry's shift towards direct retailing, Cucinelli emphasizes the importance of its wholesale channel, which constitutes 36% of its revenue.

The luxury market, valued at approximately $417 billion, is experiencing broader challenges which Saks Global's financial struggles illustrate. Nevertheless, Cucinelli remains optimistic about its partnership with department stores and their role in sustaining brand prominence.

