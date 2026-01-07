Left Menu

Bengaluru FC's Battle: The Financial Struggles of ISL Unveiled

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal urges players to make sacrifices as the club faces financial strains to compete in the upcoming Indian Super League. The All India Football Federation struggles to secure a commercial partner, risking the league's future. Jindal emphasizes unity for the love of football.

Updated: 07-01-2026 10:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid appeal to his players, Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal has highlighted the financial challenges confronting the club ahead of the delayed Indian Super League (ISL) next month. With the burden of costs looming large, Jindal has urged players to make sacrifices to ensure the club's survival.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is racing against time to find a commercial partner after the Master Rights Agreement with the league organizers ended in December last year. The absence of a partner is threatening the future of the league, despite Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's assurances that the truncated season will commence as planned.

The financial strain is palpable, with clubs required to shoulder significant costs for the league's revival. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey has promised interim funds, while Jindal calls for solidarity from players, emphasizing the collective passion for the sport and the necessity to save Indian football from a bleak future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

