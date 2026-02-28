Left Menu

Revamping India's Arbitration Landscape: Challenges and Future Prospects

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant highlighted significant challenges in India's arbitration framework despite its maturity. Speaking at the Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre's foundation event, he stressed the need for trust, capacity, and professionalization to enhance institutional arbitration's appeal and match global arbitration standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's arbitration framework, although significantly matured, faces persistent challenges in enhancing trust and institutional capacity, underscored Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant. Addressing the foundation ceremony of the Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre, Justice Kant emphasized mapping India's arbitration effectiveness against global standards.

The CJI highlighted the critical issues of institutional arbitration lagging behind ad hoc methods and the preference for international venues owing to a lack of trust and capacity. He called for genuine trust-building, emphasizing neutrality and procedural integrity as pivotal to boosting institutional arbitration's credibility.

Furthermore, Justice Kant pointed to professionalization as a key hurdle, urging investment in training qualified arbitrators. He insisted that institutional growth should not overshadow quality improvements aimed at meeting global arbitration benchmarks, facilitating an efficient alternative to litigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

