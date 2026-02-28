Revamping India's Arbitration Landscape: Challenges and Future Prospects

India's arbitration framework, although significantly matured, faces persistent challenges in enhancing trust and institutional capacity, underscored Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant. Addressing the foundation ceremony of the Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre, Justice Kant emphasized mapping India's arbitration effectiveness against global standards.

The CJI highlighted the critical issues of institutional arbitration lagging behind ad hoc methods and the preference for international venues owing to a lack of trust and capacity. He called for genuine trust-building, emphasizing neutrality and procedural integrity as pivotal to boosting institutional arbitration's credibility.

Furthermore, Justice Kant pointed to professionalization as a key hurdle, urging investment in training qualified arbitrators. He insisted that institutional growth should not overshadow quality improvements aimed at meeting global arbitration benchmarks, facilitating an efficient alternative to litigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)