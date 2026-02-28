Lebanon's Firm Stance: Salam's Message Amid Regional Tensions
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has vowed to prevent needless conflicts that threaten Lebanon's security, indirectly warning Hezbollah. His statement comes in response to recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and highlights Lebanon's desire to prioritize national interests over external conflicts.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam delivered a firm message on Saturday, cautioning against actions that could endanger the nation's security and cohesion. While not directly naming Hezbollah, his remarks clearly targeted the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group.
In a statement following military actions by Israel and the United States against Iran, Salam urged Lebanese citizens to prioritize national interests. He highlighted the critical developments in the region and called for wisdom and patriotism.
Reuters reported that Israel had warned Lebanon of potential strikes on its civilian infrastructure if Hezbollah engaged in any U.S.-Iran conflict. Salam reiterated his stance against allowing Lebanon to be dragged into such dangerous adventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
