Youth Congress Rises Against BJP's Alleged Dictatorial Rule

The Manipur unit of the Youth Congress protested against the BJP's alleged authoritarianism, demanding the release of Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib. The protest included a march, slogans, and attempts to burn an effigy of PM Modi, which were halted by police. Chib remains in custody.

Updated: 28-02-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:19 IST
Youth Congress Rises Against BJP's Alleged Dictatorial Rule
The Manipur Youth Congress on Saturday rallied against the BJP's so-called dictatorial governance, demanding the release of Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib and others detained.

Protesters assembled at Congress Bhavan but were blocked en route to the state BJP office, resulting in a brief altercation with police. Placards bearing messages against the BJP and Prime Minister Modi were displayed, and an effigy of Modi was seized by authorities.

State Youth Congress leader W Anand Singh emphasized their focus on unemployment and constitutional rights, criticizing the BJP for prioritizing party politics over the public's welfare. Chib was recently taken into custody amid protests at the AI Impact Summit.

