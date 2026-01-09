Shanghai and Hong Kong Stocks Reach New Heights Amid Easing Pressures

The stock markets in Mainland China and Hong Kong recorded gains on Friday, with the Shanghai Composite reaching a decade peak amid improving investor sentiment.

China's December consumer price inflation hit a 34-month high, yet producer price deflation remained, supporting expectations of further stimulus measures to boost demand.

Analysts maintain a positive outlook on Chinese equities, buoyed by expectations of balanced domestic demand and policy support, though they favor certain sub-industries over direct consumer-facing sectors.