Left Menu

Kyiv Under Siege: Vitalii Klitschko Faces Crisis

Kyiv's mayor, Vitalii Klitschko, reported that around 6,000 apartment buildings in the city were without heating following a Russian air raid. He advised residents to temporarily evacuate if they have alternative resources, due to problems with water supply and heating in the Ukrainian capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:30 IST
Kyiv Under Siege: Vitalii Klitschko Faces Crisis
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is grappling with significant infrastructure issues following an overnight Russian air raid, as reported by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Friday. The attack left approximately 6,000 apartment buildings without heating, intensifying the challenges faced by the residents amid freezing conditions.

Using the Telegram messaging app, Klitschko communicated the dire situation to the city's inhabitants, highlighting additional disruptions in water supply. He strongly urged those with access to alternative electricity and heating sources outside Kyiv to leave temporarily to mitigate the impact of the outages.

The incident underscores the severe stress placed on Kyiv's public utilities as Russian assaults continue to batter the city's already vulnerable infrastructure. The mayor's advisory reflects the growing concern over the city's ability to meet basic living needs during ongoing military tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Party Recognition Powers

Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Party Recognition Powers

 India
2

Revolutionizing Indian Financial Planning: Tata AIA Premier SIP Gains Tracti...

 India
3
Powerful Leaders Converging at Davos for World Economic Forum 2023

Powerful Leaders Converging at Davos for World Economic Forum 2023

 India
4
Russia's Hypersonic Threat: Oreshnik Missile Raises Global Security Concerns

Russia's Hypersonic Threat: Oreshnik Missile Raises Global Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026