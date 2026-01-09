Kyiv Under Siege: Vitalii Klitschko Faces Crisis

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is grappling with significant infrastructure issues following an overnight Russian air raid, as reported by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Friday. The attack left approximately 6,000 apartment buildings without heating, intensifying the challenges faced by the residents amid freezing conditions.

Using the Telegram messaging app, Klitschko communicated the dire situation to the city's inhabitants, highlighting additional disruptions in water supply. He strongly urged those with access to alternative electricity and heating sources outside Kyiv to leave temporarily to mitigate the impact of the outages.

The incident underscores the severe stress placed on Kyiv's public utilities as Russian assaults continue to batter the city's already vulnerable infrastructure. The mayor's advisory reflects the growing concern over the city's ability to meet basic living needs during ongoing military tensions.

