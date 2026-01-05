Air Raid Alert: Kyiv Under Attack

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, has faced a new wave of air attacks launched by Russian forces, according to the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

Klitschko issued a warning to the citizens through a message on Telegram, urging them to seek shelter as air defense operations are underway.

The strategic and defensive measures come in response to escalating tensions in the region, highlighting the ongoing conflict's impact on civilian life.

(With inputs from agencies.)