Air Raid Alert: Kyiv Under Attack

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, came under an air attack as reported by its mayor, Vitali Klitschko. He urged residents to remain in shelters, as air defense forces were active in the city. The announcement was made through a message on the Telegram messaging app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 06:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 06:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, has faced a new wave of air attacks launched by Russian forces, according to the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

Klitschko issued a warning to the citizens through a message on Telegram, urging them to seek shelter as air defense operations are underway.

The strategic and defensive measures come in response to escalating tensions in the region, highlighting the ongoing conflict's impact on civilian life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

