Air Raid Alert: Kyiv Under Attack
The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, came under an air attack as reported by its mayor, Vitali Klitschko. He urged residents to remain in shelters, as air defense forces were active in the city. The announcement was made through a message on the Telegram messaging app.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 06:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 06:35 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)