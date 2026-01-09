Left Menu

Trade Tensions: MEA Refutes US Secretary's Claims Over India Deal

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs disputes US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's account of a stalled trade deal, emphasizing close ties and multiple negotiation rounds. The US alleges delays from India's leadership, resulting in deals with other Asian countries, complicated by Trump's tariff strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:45 IST
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/YouTube/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has countered assertions made by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick regarding a purported failed trade agreement between the two nations. The MEA clarified that previous discussions had almost culminated in a deal multiple times, thereby questioning the accuracy of Lutnick's remarks.

During a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the ongoing commitment of both India and the US to reach a mutually beneficial trade pact. This sentiment follows comments by Lutnick blaming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making the necessary direct communications with President Donald Trump to finalize the trade package.

According to Lutnick, India's hesitation to engage directly resulted in missed opportunities as the US shifted focus to other Asian countries. These developments take place amid broader trade strategies, which have included significant tariffs imposed on Indian goods entering the US since 2025, complicating trade relations further.

