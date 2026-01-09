Trade Tensions: MEA Refutes US Secretary's Claims Over India Deal

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has countered assertions made by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick regarding a purported failed trade agreement between the two nations. The MEA clarified that previous discussions had almost culminated in a deal multiple times, thereby questioning the accuracy of Lutnick's remarks.

During a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the ongoing commitment of both India and the US to reach a mutually beneficial trade pact. This sentiment follows comments by Lutnick blaming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making the necessary direct communications with President Donald Trump to finalize the trade package.

According to Lutnick, India's hesitation to engage directly resulted in missed opportunities as the US shifted focus to other Asian countries. These developments take place amid broader trade strategies, which have included significant tariffs imposed on Indian goods entering the US since 2025, complicating trade relations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)