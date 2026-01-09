Left Menu

GM Faces $6 Billion Hit as EV Ambitions Stumble

General Motors faces $6 billion in charges as electric vehicle sales decline following cuts to U.S. tax incentives and relaxed emissions standards. The announcement comes after a previous quarter's charge of $1.6 billion, forcing the automaker to reassess its transition to electric power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:04 IST
GM Faces $6 Billion Hit as EV Ambitions Stumble
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

General Motors is navigating a challenging financial landscape as it confronts approximately $6 billion in charges tied to faltering electric vehicle sales. This setback arises in the wake of the U.S. government's reduction of tax incentives for electric vehicles and the relaxation of auto emissions standards.

The decision, announced Thursday, saw GM's shares drop 2% ahead of Friday's market opening, underscoring the company's precarious position. The losses will be recorded in the fourth quarter, following an earlier announcement in October of a $1.6 billion charge for similar reasons in the preceding quarter.

Once a frontrunner in the push towards electric power, GM's shift in strategy reflects broader industry challenges exacerbated by policy shifts and intensified global competition, especially from China-based manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Postponed Visit: China's Diplomatic Shuffle in Africa

Postponed Visit: China's Diplomatic Shuffle in Africa

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Charges Ahead with Electric Vehicle Revolution

Uttar Pradesh Charges Ahead with Electric Vehicle Revolution

 India
3
Trump Courts Big Oil for Venezuelan Revival

Trump Courts Big Oil for Venezuelan Revival

 United States
4
Parliament's Budget session to begin on Jan 28, to end on Apr 2: Official.

Parliament's Budget session to begin on Jan 28, to end on Apr 2: Official.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026