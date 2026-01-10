Trump's Controversial Call: A Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates

U.S. President Donald Trump sparked debate by announcing a plan to cap credit card interest rates at 10% starting January 2026, without offering specifics or legal pathways for implementation. This proposal, initially part of his campaign promises, faces skepticism due to the requirement of congressional approval.

Bipartisan concerns over high credit card rates have prompted legislative actions from both sides of the aisle. However, with Republicans holding a narrow majority in Congress, no proposed bills addressing these rates have been passed into law. Trump's statement also lacked endorsement for any existing legislation.

Criticism has come from expected corners, with opposition figures like Senator Bernie Sanders and others insisting the cap would negatively impact consumers by restricting credit availability. Yet, Trump's call echoes a broader bipartisan desire to address exorbitant interest rates affecting American consumers.