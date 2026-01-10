Drone-Delivered Arms Busted Near Border

An arms consignment dropped by a suspected drone from Pakistan was recovered near the International Border in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Saturday.

The consignment, consisting of two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds, and a grenade, was seized amid heightened security measures to prevent disruptions during the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

A joint operation by the Border Security Force and the Special Operations Group of the J&K Police was launched in Paloora village after reports of drone activity from across the border. A package wrapped in yellow tape was found and opened by a bomb disposal squad, revealing the arms cache. The search operation is ongoing.