Drone-Delivered Arms Busted Near Border
An arms consignment was recovered in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, after being allegedly dropped by a drone from Pakistan. The discovery was made by a joint force of the BSF and J&K Police amid security measures for Republic Day. The operation continues following suspicious drone activity.
An arms consignment dropped by a suspected drone from Pakistan was recovered near the International Border in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Saturday.
The consignment, consisting of two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds, and a grenade, was seized amid heightened security measures to prevent disruptions during the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.
A joint operation by the Border Security Force and the Special Operations Group of the J&K Police was launched in Paloora village after reports of drone activity from across the border. A package wrapped in yellow tape was found and opened by a bomb disposal squad, revealing the arms cache. The search operation is ongoing.
