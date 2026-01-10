Operation Sindoor Spurs Constitutional Overhaul in Pakistan

Operation Sindoor has prompted Pakistan to make constitutional changes, acknowledging shortcomings during the operation, according to General Anil Chauhan, India's Chief of Defence Staff. The General spoke at the Pune Public Policy Festival, shedding light on the strategic shifts in Pakistan's defence structure.

Pakistan's amendments include the establishment of federal customs courts and the significant restructuring of their higher defence organization. The scrapping of the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee position in favor of creating the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) illustrates these shifts. However, the CDF post's creation being contingent on the Army Chief's discretion challenges jointness, explained General Chauhan.

General Chauhan detailed the introduction of a National Strategy Command and adjustments in operational responsibilities. The Army Chief now manages land, joint operations, and strategic matters. These developments, reflective of a land-centric approach, are critical for India to consider amid ongoing efforts to streamline its own defence strategy.