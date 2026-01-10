Gadkari Dispels Myths: BJP Stands for Unity and Development

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has reiterated that the BJP is committed to working for all citizens, regardless of caste and creed, asserting that the party harbors no bias against Muslims. Speaking in Nagpur, Gadkari emphasized the BJP's inclusive ideology while campaigning ahead of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections.

Expressing confidence in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance's ability to fulfill public aspirations upon securing a full majority, Gadkari personally stood as a guarantor for the alliance's candidates. He assured the electorate of continued infrastructure development in collaboration with the Maharashtra government.

Addressing allegations that the BJP would incite violence or alter the Constitution, Gadkari clarified such claims as misinformation. He stressed the BJP's focus on serving all sections of society and highlighted the Congress party's historical attempts to amend the Constitution.