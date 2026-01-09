Left Menu

Transformers & Rectifiers Records 37% Profit Surge in December Quarter

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) posted a net profit increase of 37%, amounting to Rs 76 crore, for the December quarter of FY26. Revenues surged by 32% to Rs 736.76 crore. Despite strong financial performance, the company's shares fell to Rs 274.35, a 6% decline on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:15 IST
Transformers & Rectifiers Records 37% Profit Surge in December Quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) has reported a substantial increase in net profit for the December quarter of fiscal year 2026, posting a 37% rise to Rs 76 crore. This growth is attributed to improved revenues.

The Ahmedabad-headquartered company, a prominent player in the manufacturing of power, distribution, and specialty transformers, saw its revenue from operations hit Rs 736.76 crore during this period, reflecting a 32% year-on-year increase.

Despite the upbeat financials, the company's shares dipped on the stock exchange. They closed at Rs 274.35 each on the BSE, marking a 6% decrease from the previous closing price.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Postponed Visit: China's Diplomatic Shuffle in Africa

Postponed Visit: China's Diplomatic Shuffle in Africa

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Charges Ahead with Electric Vehicle Revolution

Uttar Pradesh Charges Ahead with Electric Vehicle Revolution

 India
3
Trump Courts Big Oil for Venezuelan Revival

Trump Courts Big Oil for Venezuelan Revival

 United States
4
Parliament's Budget session to begin on Jan 28, to end on Apr 2: Official.

Parliament's Budget session to begin on Jan 28, to end on Apr 2: Official.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026