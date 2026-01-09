Transformers & Rectifiers Records 37% Profit Surge in December Quarter

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) has reported a substantial increase in net profit for the December quarter of fiscal year 2026, posting a 37% rise to Rs 76 crore. This growth is attributed to improved revenues.

The Ahmedabad-headquartered company, a prominent player in the manufacturing of power, distribution, and specialty transformers, saw its revenue from operations hit Rs 736.76 crore during this period, reflecting a 32% year-on-year increase.

Despite the upbeat financials, the company's shares dipped on the stock exchange. They closed at Rs 274.35 each on the BSE, marking a 6% decrease from the previous closing price.

(With inputs from agencies.)