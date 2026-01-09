Left Menu

Chaos Unleashed: Odisha's 'No PUC, No Fuel' Policy Uproar

The 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy by Odisha's BJP government has sparked significant criticism from the opposition parties BJD and Congress. The enforcement, initially set for January 1, was postponed multiple times due to public backlash. Leaders cite mismanagement and inadequate preparation as primary contributors to the chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:29 IST
The contentious 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy introduced by the BJP government in Odisha has drawn robust criticism from both the opposition BJD and Congress, resulting in widespread public dissatisfaction.

Naveen Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition, accused the government of gross mismanagement, citing immense hardships experienced by common citizens due to lack of preparation and infrastructure. The sudden policy implementation led to chaos with long queues at testing centers.

State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das further criticized the government, suggesting that the policy unjustly targets private vehicle owners while allowing pollution-heavy industries to operate unregulated. Both leaders call for better governance and a policy focus that doesn't penalize the common people.

